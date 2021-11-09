Tema Rapist Robber Busted

Suspect Dordzie Dzidefo

The Tema Regional Police Command is prosecuting a suspected rapist who doubles as an armed robber.

Suspect Dordzie Dzidefo, a commercial motorbike operator who has been on police wanted list since last year July after he reportedly robbed and raped a female customer who hired his services to Kakasunanka No.1 in the Kpone-Katamansu Municipality of Greater Accra Region.

According to a statement released by the Police and signed by Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Kwesi Ofori, Director General in charge of Public Afffairs of the Ghana Police Service, on July 13, 2021, Dordzi’s service was hired by the victim from Kakasunanka No.1 to Golf City.

However, upon returning around 12midnight, the suspect took a different turn under the pretext of evading a police check point but he ended up robbing the victim at knife point and raping her in addition.

As that was not enough, police investigation further revealed that the suspect on July 16, 2021, cashed out an amount of GHC247 from the vicitm’s mobile money into his MTN wallet.

However, on November 1, 2021, through intelligence led operation, the suspect was arrested at his hideout at Kakasunanka No.1.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arraigned and remanded for further investigations.

By Vincent Kubi