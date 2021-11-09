Cecilia Marfo Makes Peace With Brother Sammy

Cecilia Marfo and Brother Sammy

Popular gospel musicians Cecilia Marfo and Brother Sammy have reunited after reports of a long feud between them.

In a viral video, the two could be seen singing together to show they have put the past behind them.

Cecilia allegedly slapped Brother Sammy in 2017 at a programme she organised and invited him to attend at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium in Kumasi.

Brother Sammy was reported to have said he was never going to forget the slaps of the gospel musician turned prophetess. But it appears he has eaten a humble pie over their beef.

After their video went viral on Monday, Cecilia told Accra-based Okay Fm that her Christian doctrine does not teach her to hold grudges and therefore she has nothing against Brother Sammy, adding that he is his little brother.

“I don’t quarrel with people and for me to hate someone like brother Sammy will be a disaster because he is my little brother. I have even taken a picture with him sitting on my lap. I really loved him and still love him as a brother,” she said.

“Everything that happened was the plans of the devil. I don’t even remember slapping him and that shows how the devil wants to separate us. Sammy is my boy, we all do music and we shall continue till eternity,” she added.

By Francis Addo