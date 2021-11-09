La Palm Royal Beach Hotel Embarks On Climate Change Sustainable Action

Acting General Manager of La Palm Royal Beach Hotel leading the Staff of the Hotel for the Clean Up Exercise at the Beach

The La Palm Royal Beach Hotel in Accra on Friday embarked on a clean-up exercise as part of global sustainable action on climate change.

The UN Climate Change Conference of the Parties (COP26) is currently underway in Glasgow to among other objectives encourage the world to take climate change seriously. Ghana has representation at the summit.

Management of La Palm beach hotel, one of the foremost hospitality destinations in the world inline with the sustainable actions on climate change decided to embarked on a clean-up exercise. This took place at the hotel’s beachfront.

Acting Managing Director of La Palm Royal Beach Hotel, Kwesi Kwening in a statement indicated that the activity forms part of the hotel’s corporate social responsibility while preparing a serene environment for customers ahead of December Festivities.

“This morning, we decided to clean the coastal areas of the hotel to make it tidy. We decided to clean our environment to make it clean for our key stakeholders. It is also very untidy looking at the coastal area from the hotel and over the years we have had our customers complaining about the untidy environment,” he said.

“So today we gathered, as part of our corporate social responsibility to clean up the area and also ensure that we get a good environment to operate for our customers to be happy with,” he added.

The clean up exercise was executed in partnership with Dolphin House Production and both companies had their management as well as staff present.