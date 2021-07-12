Tema Tollbooth Accident Cleaner Dies

The 53-year old cleaner whose legs and arm were chopped off following an accident at the Tema tollbooth involving a tippper truck loaded with sand has passed on.

Isaac Koomson, a cleaner at the toll booth number 2 on the motorway reportedly died at the Tema General Hospital whiles receiving treatment.

Confirming the incident to DGN Online, Chief Inspector Stella Dede Dzakpasu, Tema Regional Police spokeswoman indicated that

the cleaner died two hours later while receiving treatment at the said facility.

According to her, police proceeded to the hospital and confirmed the development.

Meanwhile, his body has been deposited at the hospital’s mortuary pending autopsy.

Motor Traffic Accident.

On July 12, 2021 at about 6:30am, suspect driver Isaac Osei was driving Howo Sino Truck with registration number GG 3564-20 loaded with gravels from Dawhenya towards Kaneshie.

At the Tema Toll Plaza, he knocked down Isaac Koomson and crashed the said booth which had Ernest Antwi as the attendant injuring him in the process.

The truck subsequently ran into the rear portion of a Nissan Saloon car with registration number GG 5401-15 driven by Emmanuel Arthur with two female passengers on board.

The concrete booth fell on a Mercedes Benz Actros Truck with registration number GE 7873-18 driven by Emmanuel Agyei who had stopped to pay the toll as the three vehicles suffered various degrees of damages.

Seven persons who sustained injuries in the accident were rushed to the Tema General Hospital for treatment.

From Vincent Kubi, Tema