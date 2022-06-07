‘Thank You For This Victory’ – Herbert Mensah Congratulates Kotoko For Winning Ghana Premier League

Herbert Mensah

Former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Mr Herbert Mensah could not hide his joy when his ‘darling club’ topped the Ghana Premier League.

He screamed the famous “Wo kum apem, apem beba” mantra to express his joy in a video sighted by Peacefmonline.com.

“The significance of this victory is fantastic,” he noted

Asante Kotoko has been crowned champions of the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League season after picking a point against Ashantigold in the outstanding matchday 29 games.

Defender Maxwell Agyemang scored from a header to cancel out Yaw Annor’s first-half goal in the 1-1 drawn game at the Obuasi Len Clay Sports Stadium on Thursday, June 2, 2022.

This will be Asante Kotoko’s first Ghana Premier League title in 7 years after winning it in the 2012/2013 season under Mas-Ud Didi Dramani

With three games to end the season, Asante Kotoko won the League with 60 points and they started the celebrations on the pitch after the game.

Mr Herbert Mensah who said he predicted Kotoko’s victory when the season commenced lauded the management of the club for their exceptional job.

“Off the field we’ve seen that CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah has been doing. I say congratulations to him, his management team and the technical team, to the players and the supporters. Thank you for the victory.” He said.

Source: Peacefmonline