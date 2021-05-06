The Job Of Government Is To Fix Problems – Bawumia Reacts To Agitators

Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has reacted to the #FixTheCountry campaigners, assuring that the job of government is to fix problems.

Thousands of Ghanaians including celebrities have over the last couple of days campaigned on social media against rising economic hardship in Ghana.

At the heart of the protest are increase in fuel prices, dumsor, water crisis and generally poor economic conditions in Ghana.

Celebrities including actresses Yvonne Nelson, Efia Odo, John Dumelo, and a number of journalists have actively participated in the #FixTheCountry campaign.

For the most part of 2021, electricity supply to many parts of Ghana, especially the national capital, Accra, has been erratic.

But Dr Bawumia claimed in a Facebook post sighted by DGN Online that Government has since 2017 been fixing problems.

“We are four months into our four year mandate,” he wrote.

“The job of government is to fix problems. This is what we have been doing since 2017,” according to him.

The Vice President further claimed “the covid19 pandemic has slowed down the global economy and caused increases in prices of commodities such as oil, cement and iron rods as well as overall cost of shipping.”

He went on to list some problems Akufo-Addo has solved since 2017.

Below are slides of challenges/problems Dr Bawumia claimed have been solved:

By Melvin Tarlue