There’s Nobody More Patriotic Than Me – Trump Addresses Critics On Wearing Face Masks

US President, Donald Trump, has subtly responded to his critics who have condemned him in the past for not wearing face mask as part of efforts to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

The President tweeted a photo of himself wearing a face mask, with a caption that apparently seek to respond to criticisms he had faced in the past for refusing to wear mask.

Some Americans especially journalists, Democrats and health officials have in recent past condemned Mr Trump for ‘failing’ to lead by example as far as the wearing of face mask to prevent the spread of coronavirus is concerned.

The United States is the worst-hit coronavirus region, with its daily death toll rising above 1,000 for the first time in weeks.

In a tweet, President Trump signaled unity among Americans to defeat the coronavirus which he described as the “Invisible China Virus.”

“We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance,” he tweeted.

He added “There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President!”

By Melvin Tarlue

We are United in our effort to defeat the Invisible China Virus, and many people say that it is Patriotic to wear a face mask when you can’t socially distance. There is nobody more Patriotic than me, your favorite President! pic.twitter.com/iQOd1whktN — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 20, 2020