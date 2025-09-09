Thousands Flock To Fetu Afahye Festival

Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II and Ogiame Atuwatse III sharing warm smiles

Thousands of citizens and some foreign nationals gathered in the heart of the Central Region, Oguaa, to witness the annual Fetu Afahye festival, marking the 61st anniversary of the festival’s modern revival.

This year, most patrons of the festival experienced the lineup of activities, including the Akwaaba Carnival, which was held on August 31 at the Aggrey junction to Emintsimadze Palace, where many were seen jubilating to the vibrant brass band music across the streets.

September 1 and 2 witnessed the Akom night and Asafo Regatta Bakatuo. There was an intensive health screening exercise and a cooking contest at Ato Austin Gardens, Omanhembaa as well.

On September 4, Osabarimba Kwesi Atta II and the Oguaa Traditional Council sat with Ogiame Atuwatse III and Olori Atuwatse III at Emintsimadze Palace to observe the Oguaa cultural traditions.

The gathering observed the rich cultural traditions of Oguaa, fostering cultural ties between Ghana and Nigeria, and emphasising the festival’s theme of “Innovate to Elevate” by connecting past heritage with present unity and future progress.

Their visit was followed by a women’s conference, a royal dinner, and Akom’s night.

Adorned in bright orange attire, Orange Friday celebrants flooded the streets with energy and excitement. The city buzzed with cultural performances, traditional drumming, dancing, and music, creating an atmosphere that blended festiveness with deep cultural pride.

A striking moment came with the reenactment of the slave trade era on the Gold Coast—a sobering yet powerful reminder of Cape Coast’s role in Ghana’s history. This act offered both locals and tourists a poignant reflection on resilience, even as they celebrated their heritage with joy and dignity.

Patrons who spoke to the media expressed their fulfillment, praising the Oguaa Traditional Council for the good work done.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke