Tight Security At Kwahu Easter

There is heavy security presence at the Kwahu Ridge to ensure incident free festive season.

Security personnel have been deployed across all the communities on the Kwahu Block in the Eastern Region as part of security measures and strategy to eliminate the excessive traffic situation that characterized the Easter celebration.

A visit to Kwahu -Mpreaso on Friday, saw a security camp being set up with attached Clinics as over 1000 Police motorbikes, armored cars, and over 500 pickup vehicles have been deployed from the headquarters to Kwahu to provide security, maintain law and order for the residents and revelers.

The security personnel comprise of Police officers, military men, Fire Service, and Immigration, National Security Officers of over 1000 were spotted being deployed across the vantage points to direct vehicular and human traffic.

Aside from that, the Police only permitted buses to convey celebrants to the top of the Kwahu Ridge.

Additionally, the Police in collaboration with the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA) as gathered are very much prepared to play their part in making the Kwahu Easter a success.

Already the Police have cautioned persons who attended such festivals with motorbikes and small arms to rob innocent celebrants that security personnel would be conspicuous at every turn during the festive season to deal with any criminals that intend to mar the Kwahu Easter celebrations.

–BY Daniel Bampoe