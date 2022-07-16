Tight Security At NPP Confab

There is tight security at the Ohene Djan (Accra) Sports stadium, the venue for the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) ongoing national delegates conference.

The conference is set to elect new national officers (executives) to steer the affairs of the party for the next four years.

The elections are considered a make or break for the party because the NPP is seeking the usual eight-year two terms circle often given to the two major political parties in the country (NPP and NDC).

Candidates who will emerge winners after the context will partly determine whether the party and government are indeed ‘Break the 8’ as they have made it their slogan.

But even before the main elections will take place, there is a heightened security presence at the event venue with officers and men of the Ghana Police Service (GPS), Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS), National Investigative Bureau (NIB) and National Security (NS) operatives are on hand to provide security.

This is aside from the provision and arrangement made by the party itself for its security.

Access to the entire Ministries enclave has been restricted to only VVIP and designated vehicles whiles the Independence (Black Star) Square is being used at the parking lot for other vehicles with officers and men of the Motor Traffic and Transport Department (MTTD) directing traffic.

The entire area has been covered in the red, white, and blue colours of the NPP, choking on human and vehicular traffic with vendors of food, water, drinks, and party paraphernalia cashing in.

In the National Chairmanship race are Stephen Ntim, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Kwabena Abankwa Yeboah, Gifty Ayeh aka Daavi Ama, and Professor Christopher Ameyaw Akumfi.

Incumbent John Boadu is facing stiff opposition from lawyer Justin Kodua, Frederick Opare Ansah, Iddrisu Musah aka Superior, and Ramseyer Ahmed Agyemang Prempeh.

In the National Organiser race, lawyer Henry Nana Boakye aka Nana B, the immediate past National Organiser comes up with Seth Adu-Agyei, Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover, Eric Amoako Twum and Nana Owusu Fodjour.

National Women Organiser, Kate Gyamfua is seeking reelection as she faces opposition from her own Deputy, Hajia Saudatu Said, and Hellen Ama Daaku.

Former Deputy National Youth Organiser under Sammi Awuku, Sallam Mustapha is contesting the Youth Organiser position with the likes of Abanga Fuseini Yakubu, Prince Kamal Gumah and Michael Osei Boateng

The position of National Treasurer is being sought by Dr. Charles Dwamena aka Dr. China, Collins Nuamah, Ellen Mary Porsche, and Yussif Team.

In the case of the position of NasaraCoordinator, incumbent Abdul Aziz Haruna Futa is also facing opposition from Issaka Muaza Konata, Awal Mohammed, Sulemana Alhassa Atakpo, Abdul Rahman Diallo, Haruna Ismael, and Haruna Maiga.

These are the men and women seeking to steer the affairs of the NPP for the next 8years and to break the eight.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu