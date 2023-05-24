Tina Turner Has Died Aged 83

The late Tina Turner

Sad news has just come in as it is confirmed that Tina Turner, the legendary rock star and singer, has passed away at the age of 83.

According to her spokesperson, Turner died peacefully in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland after a long illness.

The world has lost a music legend and a role model as one of the great vocalists and most charismatic performers of her time has left us.

Tina Turner was known for her electric on-stage presence and had a lasting impression on music lovers worldwide. With hits such as The Best, Proud Mary, Private Dancer, and What’s Love Got to Do With It, she was truly an iconic singer in rock music.

Tributes have been pouring in from celebrities and fans alike. Mick Jagger, the lead singer of The Rolling Stones, said that she was “truly an enormously talented performer and singer.” Other notable tributes came from Bette Midler, Bryan Adams, and the White House.

Gloria Gaynor said, “Tina Turner’s legacy will live on through her music, her impact on the industry, and her grace, strength, and resilience as a woman who broke barriers and overcame adversity.”

Turner’s life story is something that has captured the hearts of many. The domestic abuse she faced from her ex-husband Ike Turner, and her long struggle to break free was documented in a Hollywood film that won three Oscars in 1993. Her life story was also immortalized in a popular West End show that is still running.

Turner’s popularity as a solo artist waned in the 1970s, and her days in the limelight appeared over. However, her career was dramatically resurrected in 1983 when a cover of Al Green’s Let’s Stay Together became a huge hit. She signed a new contract with Capitol Records, which led to the Private Dancer album in 1984, which sold over 10 million copies and established her as a mega-star.

It will be difficult to forget this loss, but Tina Turner’s music and impact on the music industry will never be forgotten. She was indeed a music legend and will always be remembered as one of the greats.