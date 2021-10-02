Tiwa Savage Collaborates With MzVee On New Song

Nigerian music icon, Tiwa Savage, has announced she will soon be releasing a song with Ghanaian songstress, MzVee.

Tiwa is currently enjoying massive airplay and buzz on the continent and around the world owing to her recently released album ‘Water & Garri’ that features Grammy award-winning American singer Brandy on ‘Somebody’s Son’.

She’s in Ghana in part to fraternise and promote her new body of work.

In an interview on Accra-based YFM, Tiwa was asked about which Ghanaian artist she hopes to work with, and she revealed that she has a song with MzVee that would be out in a week.

She said, “MzVee coming out in about a week or few days.”

She continued, “right now I have something coming out with MzVee and Stonebwoy. We [with Stonebwoy] already have the song. I just need to do my part.”

Sources reveal the song will be out on October 8, so let’s keep our fingers crossed as fans anticipate what has been touted as a potential continental smash hit song from two leading divas.