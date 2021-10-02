Thrills At ‘Grace Experience’ Concert

A US-based Ghanaian gospel songstress, Millicent Yankey put up a spectacular performance last Sunday at her maiden worship concert dubbed “Grace Experience”.

The event, which was held at the Perez Chapel, Zoeland Mateheko branch, in Accra, was attended by a large number of gospel music lovers, ministers of God, friends of the gospel artiste among others.

It was organised by Millicent Yankey to give music fans the opportunity of enjoying a free worship concert with gospel musicians whose songs have made impact on the local music scene.

The ‘Grace To Grass’ hitmaker left no stone unturned at the show as she gave out hits in continuity to thrill gospel music fans gathered at the event.

The night was also filled with hit songs from a host of gospel musicians including Rev. Abbeam Danso, Efe Grace, Adepa Abigail, Lady Chartty, Elder Dr. Kwasi Mireku, Hannah Marfo among others as they rocked music fans with back-to-back songs.

They mounted the stage one after the other and they treated gospel music fans to unforgettable live performances.

It was a night of praise, worship and an action-packed show of stage performances displayed by all the gospel musicians who thrilled fans with their various danceable praise and worship songs. It was an amazing atmosphere with music fans singing and dancing to the glory of God.

Music fans left the event truly fulfilled and wishing for more after the musicians took everyone on a celestial journey of singing and dancing to show appreciation to God.

By George Clifford Owusu