Togolese Remanded Over Chereponi Conflict

Matthew Kolani Gando

Matthew Kolani Gando, a Togolese national who was arrested in connection with the clashes between Konkombas and Chokosis in Chereponi, has been remanded by a Tamale Circuit Court, presided over by Judge William Twumasi.

The suspect is expected to reappear in court on April 16, 2019.

He was charged with causing unlawful damage.

Matthew Kolani, however, did not plead guilty to the charge in court.

A joint military and police team deployed in Chereponi in the North East Region arrested him in connection with the clashes between Konkombas and Chokosis in Chereponi.

Matthew Kolani Gando was recruited from Togo to assist in the conflict in Chereponi.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PRO), DSP Mohammed Yussif Tanko, who confirmed the arrest to DGN Online, revealed that the suspect had admitted that he was recruited for the operation.

According to him, the suspect mentioned six other suspects who he came to the area with on four motorbikes from Togo.

DSP Tanko said the suspect is currently in police custody and will be arraigned before court after investigations.

He stated that police have commenced a search for the other six accomplices and any other person financing the activities of criminals in the Chereponi area.

Eight persons have been arrested so far in connection with the clashes in Chereponi.

Akwasi Amidu, Issah Bujume, Inusah Agboagme, Yakubu Musah, one Rafiq have also been remanded by a court in Tamale.

Two of the suspects have been granted bail due to their age and health condition.

Three persons have died as a result of the renewed violence.

About 22 communities have been burnt down into ashes during the clashes and over 2,000 people have been displaced.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale