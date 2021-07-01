Tokyo 2020 Olympics: Sports Minister Targets Six Medals For Ghana

Mustapha Ussif,

Minister of Youth and Sports Mustapha Ussif, has targeted at least six medals (two gold, two silver and two bronze) as Ghana journeys to Tokyo, Japan, to participate in the delayed Olympic Games.

A contingent of 47 athletes and officials which comprises 14 athletes, 18 coaches and other Technical Personnel and 14 officials have embarked to Japan for the Olympic Games.

To ensure a successful outing at the biggest multi-sport competition, Mr. Ussif said his outfit has put in place measures to ensure Ghana’s successful participation in the Games by forming the International Games and Competitions Committee.

The Ministry reconstituted and inaugurated the International Games and Competitions Committee to oversee team Ghana’s successful participation in the Games adding that the committee has been functional in the discharge of its responsibilities.

Team Ghana left the shores of Ghana on Wednesday, June 30, for the quadrennial competition fixed for Friday, Jul 23–Sunday, Aug 8, 2021.

Athletics have seven athletes with one female.

They are, Nadia Eke, Benjamin Kwaku Azamati, Joseph Paul Amoah, Joseph Oduro Manu, Sean Safi-Antwi, Emmanuel Yeboah, Sarfo Ansah.

Abeiku Gyekyei Jackson, Unilez Yebowaah Takyi would represent Ghana in Swimming, Sensei Kwadjo Anani in Judo, and Christian Amoah in Weightlifting.

In Boxing, Suleman Tetteh, Samuel Tachie and Shaker Samed qualified to represent Ghana in boxing.

GNA