Tragedy At Weija: 9 Pupils Perish

A tragic incident occurred on Wednesday in Faanaa, a community located on an island in the Weija-Gbawe Municipality of Greater Accra region, where nine children were allegedly drowned while returning from school.

A total of 12 individuals, including the boat’s operator were onboard, with three managing to survive.

According to the Assembly Member for McCarthy South Electoral Area, Clement Agyei, the incident occurred at about 5pm Wednesday May 10.

Earlier report had it that 8 pupils were dead but it was later detected that one of the children was initially unaccounted for.

This led to another search the following morning, resulting in another body being discovered. The body was found on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the boat operator has been arrested and in police custody to aid with the investigation.

The town is grieving as a result of the occurrence, and the deceased children were transported to the Korle Bu Teaching Hospital mortuary in Accra.

The police are requesting the parents of the victims to aid in identifying their children.

This comes after a similar tragedy happened in Azizanya, on the Ada estuary, where eight lives were lost in a recent boat accident.

By Vincent Kubi