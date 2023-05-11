Adwoa Safo Runs To Old Lover, Reconciles With NPP

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome Kwabenya in Accra, Sarah Adwoa Safo, has apparently reconciled with her political party after a misunderstanding saw her absenting herself from Parliament for several months.

Previously, there were accusations that Adwoa Safo had refused to answer government calls and was holding government to ransom through blackmail.

Her colleague MPs including Michael Kofi Okyere Baafi, accused the Dome Kwabenya MP of impending government work in Parliament.

Prior to that, the Member of Parliament for Assin Central and flagbearer hopeful of NPP had accused his baby Mama of holding government to ransom.

“I’ve promised myself that I won’t offend her as I would today. Chief of Staff phoned me, I got there, and she said, “This is what (Adwoa Safo) she’s saying, I swear [on] my mother’s grave,” and the Chief of Staff gave me GHC120,000 to deposit in Adwoa Safo’s bank account.”

“You may ask her PA, I put the money there, I deposited it in her Fidelity Bank account.” I put the money in there. We’re now at odds because of how she’s acting,” he told Asaase Radio.

However, Adwoa Safo has refuted these claims, and declared her support for the ruling New Patriotic Party and its commitment to developing Ghana.

She shared a photo with the Chief of Staff, Akosua Frema Osei-Opare, on Facebook and stated that the New Patriotic Party is the platform through which prosperity and development of Ghana will be achieved.

Adwoa Safo assured Ghanaians that despite facing difficulties and challenges, the New Patriotic Party remains committed to achieving the prosperity and development of Ghana.

She indicated that party members and that the NPP will not falter in fulfilling its promises.

“The New Patriotic Party (NPP) is all we have and it remains the sole platform and vehicle through which the Prosperity and Development of our dear Country Ghana will be realised,” she said.

She added “Regardless of the difficulties and challenges of today, we cannot and will not fail our people.

“Development in Freedom.”

By Vincent Kubi