Train More Researchers – Rev. Fordjour

Rev. John Ntim Fordjour

The Deputy Minister for Education in charge of General Education, Rev. John Ntim Fordjour, has challenged tertiary institutions in the country to strive for the training of more researchers towards the development of the country.

He explained that as a developing nation, there was a need for more groundbreaking researchers to be trained to lead in the drive for creativity and innovation towards the transformation of the nation’s development agenda.

Rev. Ntim Fordjour made the call at the 56th congregation of the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi last Friday.

He commended the KNUST for its role in the training of many professionals in various fields in the country and the rest of the world, and called for it to deepen its collaboration with various stakeholders towards the development of research across the globe.

The Deputy Minister explained that the massive push towards the development of STEM education from kindergarten to the tertiary level across the country by the government attested to the effort being made to increase access to STEM education in the country.

Commendation

Rev. Ntim Fordjour, who is also the Member of Parliament for Assin South, lauded the Asantehene for his role played towards the development of education at the KNUST and the rest of the country.

The Vice Chancellor (VC) of KNUST, Prof. Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson, lauded the past leaders of the university for their roles played in leading to the feat chalked so far.

She used the occasion to enumerate the various awards and gains made by faculty members, students and other stakeholders, bringing glory to the image of the university.

The VC praised the government for the massive infrastructural development it assigned to the institution over the years and promised to make good use of them to promote the development of education and research in the country.