Transnational Education Policy Dialogue Ends

Participants in the dialogue at the end of the programme

A transnational education policy framework dialogue has ended at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST) in Kumasi.

The dialogue, initiated by the Ghana Tertiary Education Commission (GTEC), seeks to establish a policy framework for transnational education in the country.

The policy dialogue was undertaken in collaboration with the British Council to come out with a policy framework to regulate transnational education.

Speaking at the opening of the two-day dialogue, the Director General of GTEC, Prof. Ahmed Jinapor Abdulai, explained that the increasing number of institutions outside the country expressing interest in operating in the country triggered the need to get a framework in place to regulate their operations.

He was upbeat that all stakeholders in the sector would contribute their quota towards getting the best ideas and suggestions that would help come out with the right policy to operationalise the transnational education space in the country.

In attendance were Vice Chancellors of Traditional Universities, Vice Chancellors of Technical Universities, Council of Independent Universities, Principals of Colleges of Education, Registrars and College of Education Secretaries, Directors of Academic Affairs, Directors of Quality Assurance and Academic Planning, among others.

Prof. Jinapor stated that Ghana was one of the most attractive destinations when it comes to tertiary education, attributing these to the peace and conducive environment in the country, availability of reliable electricity, security situation, the nation’s democratic credentials, qualified staff and faculties to teach were among the reasons most foreign institutions feel comfortable doing business in Ghana.

He eulogised the British Council for its support to GTEC, lauding the Country Director, Mr. Doodo Dodoo for his interest and supporting the agenda of GTEC in terms of establishing collaboration and dialogue among their different stakeholders.

He also commended Vice Chancellors (VCs) of Traditional Universities as well as VCs of Technical Universities, Principals of Colleges of Education and other stakeholders for their special roles in helping shape the development of education in the country.

The Country Director of the British Council, Ghana, Mr. Doodo, was happy to be part of the programme as he would be sharing some of the experiences of British institutions on transnational education with those in the country.

He hinted the possibility of throwing some seed funding towards the establishment of the policy framework and guidance, as well as helping share experiences with Ghanaian institutions.

Prof. Kwame Boafo Arthur, Board Chairman for GTEC, said, “Transnational education plays a critical role in the global exchange of knowledge, fostering cultural understanding, and preparing individuals for the challenges of an interconnected world.”

He explained that “as we navigate the complexities of this landscape, it becomes imperative for us to join hands, share insight, and create a robust framework that prioritises collaboration and quality assurance.”

The Vice Chancellor of KNUST, Prof. Mrs. Rita Akosua Dickson, said that the transnational education development in the country would not only help train many people for the nation’s manpower needs but for the global market as well.

She lauded the GTEC and the British Council for their collaboration towards the policy dialogue which stood the chance to promote the development and transformation of nations through education.