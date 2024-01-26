Ofori Amponsah Headlines USA GH @ 67 Concert

Ofori Amponsah

As part of activities marking this year’s independence celebration, AK24 Entertainment and Snoop Entertainment, will host a musical concert dubbed ‘GH@67 Live Concert’ in the United States of America (USA) to entertain Ghanaians and other nationals.

The event, which is scheduled for March 8, 2024, at The Forum 144 N Wall St, Columbus, OH 43215, promises to be a night of unforgettable music and festivities.

Celebrated highlife artiste, Ofori Amponsah, who is currently among Ghana’s biggest music exports, will be the headline act for the night.

The talented singer-songwriter is expected to captivate patrons of the event with all his hit songs, including ‘Odo Nti’, ‘Atweetan’, ‘Odo Nwom’, ‘Akua Ata’ among others.

He is also expected to perform alongside some selected acts whose names would soon be made public.

The event aims to bring together Ghanaians and other nationals on one platform to celebrate Ghanaian music and culture.

Known in the music scene as Mr All 4 Real, Ofori Amponsah has been in the music industry for the past two decades. He started writing music at age 13, and is one of the most famous contemporary highlife artistes in Ghana.

He was introduced into the music industry by renowned highlife act Daddy Lumba.

By George Clifford Owusu