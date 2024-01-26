Esther Osei Hosts ‘Pony’ On DL FM

Esther Osei

Esther Osei, better known on the air as ‘Sexy Journalist’, has been named host of the relationship show “Pony” on DL 106.9 FM.

The programme, which airs on Mondays between 9pm and 12 midnight, was introduced to help address social issues confronting relationships in the society.

Sexy Journalist, who also serves as a marriage counselor and philanthropist, is dedicated to improving the lives of Ghanaian women from disadvantaged backgrounds and repairing damaged marriages.

She claims that in order to teach, discuss, and resolve connected concerns, the programme will bring together notable individuals, seasoned motivational speakers, and well-versed presenters on marriage, love, and sex.

She remarked that the programme is highly interesting, educational, and entertaining, stressing that DL FM constantly tries to educate people on topics affecting their day-to-day activities apart from providing music to delight listeners.

The daughter of one of the popular ‘Ticktokers’, Maa Linda, Sexy Journalist mentioned that the programme ‘Pony’ is expected to attract a large following due to its content designed to meet the demands of listeners.

She, however, said she has never regretted joining DL FM “because it is a gateway to establishing myself as one of Ghana’s finest voices on radio.”

By George Clifford Owusu