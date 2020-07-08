Transport Fares Up By 15%

DEPUTY MINISTER of Transport, Titus Nii Kwartei Glover, says transport fares will rise by 15 per cent from July 11, this year, following a petition presented to the ministry by the drivers’ unions.

According to him, the decision was taken in cognizance of the impact the coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic was having on the transport industry, especially considering the social distancing measures which had reduced the number of passengers that were allowed onto a commercial vehicle.

Speaking in an interview with journalists in Parliament, Mr. Glover said the transport unions had helped passengers to observe the measures on Covid-19.

“We have all agreed that indeed the drivers have helped in observing the Covid-19 protocols. It is for this reason that we have agreed to increase the fares. This cuts across board, taxis, trotros, long distance vehicles and cargo trucks. It takes effect from Saturday, July 11, 2020,” Mr Glover said.

The Deputy Minister said incomes of the commercial drivers had reduced since they began observing the restrictions related to the number of passengers they could allow on to their vehicles—aimed at helping to reduce the spread of Covid-19.

He disclosed that the decision was taken after a meeting between the Transport Ministry and the relevant stakeholders in the industry.

Between March 23, 2020 and June 29, 2020, the average price of petrol in Ghana was about GH¢4.73.

Currently, a litre of petrol is selling around GH¢4.820.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House