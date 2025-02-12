Transport Minister Outlines Vision For Improved DVLA Services

Joseph Bukari Nikpe with DVLA officials

The Minister for Transport, Joseph Bukari Nikpe, has outlined measures for improved services by the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA).

Speaking with the media during a working visit to the DVLA headquarters and the regional office at Narhman to familiarize himself with the Authority’s operations, Mr. Bukari Nikpe said the DVLA is a key partner in ensuring road safety for all.

He indicated that measures including ensuring proper certification of drivers, improving vehicle registration processes, leveraging technology to enhance services and eliminating corruption including activities of “goro boys” who exploit applicants, as well as promoting transparency are key to ensuring enhanced services for customers.

“By achieving these goals, we aim to create a safer and more efficient transportation system,” he added.

Licensing Okada Operators

The sector minister also hinted of a training programme for “okada” and “praga” riders.

“Our goal is to ensure that all road users receive certification and are qualified to carry passengers or loads,” he explained.

He assured that, they will soon be introducing regulations to formalize and license the okada business, enabling them to operate freely and legitimately.

Regarding potential changes in service costs, the minister stated that they will assess the services provided and adjust pricing accordingly.

“Our experience suggests that customers are willing to pay for improved services, particularly if they result in quicker delivery,” he said.

Engagement with Stakeholders

Mr. Bukari Nikpe said they have initiated discussions with stakeholders, including Okada riders, to establish mutually beneficial agreements.

“While we cannot disclose details at this stage, we are confident that our collaborative approach will yield positive outcomes,” he added.

The minister urged the staff to excel and be committed to their roles and work in the office after a brief interactions with them and also assured them of the Authority’s commitment to their satisfaction.

Okada Registration and Licensing Plan

DVLA Chief Executive, Julius Neequaye Kotey, reiterated that a comprehensive plan is underway to facilitate the registration and licensing of Okada riders, emphasising that the process will be continuous, operating for 24 hours, to accommodate the large number of riders.

According to him, the Okada registration and licensing plan aims to provide a structured and efficient process for riders to obtain their licenses.

He highlighted that, to ensure a smooth process, a separate office will be designated for Okada license registration.

“The testing area will be equipped with necessary infrastructure, including lighting systems, to enable nighttime testing and also, exit points will be created to prevent congestion,” he detailed.

Mr. Neequaye mentioned that, the ultimate goal is to establish a dedicated site for testing and training Okada riders, in compliance with the revised law.

By Janet Odei Amponsah