Transport Ministry Orders Arrest Of Drivers Charging Unapproved Fares

The Ministry of Transport has taken a firm stance against commercial drivers who have hiked transport fares outside the approved rates, leading to added financial strain on commuters.

In a directive issued on Sunday, April 14, 2024, the Ministry called upon the Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to apprehend any driver found contravening the existing fare regulations.

As negotiations for revised public transport fares continue with the Road Transport Operators due to the recent surge in fuel prices and operational costs, the Ministry emphasized the importance of adhering to the current fares set by the Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) of TUC and the Ghana Road Transport Coordinating Council (GRTCC).

The Ministry’s Public Relations Unit highlighted that drivers must comply with the established fares, warning of legal consequences for those who fail to comply with the directive.

Supporting the Ministry’s directive, the GPRTU and GRTCC issued a joint statement on Thursday, April 11, 2024, urging commuters not to pay any extra charges beyond the approved fares. They denounced the unilateral fare increases by certain commercial drivers as unlawful, affirming ongoing discussions with the Ministry of Transport towards resolving the fare adjustments.

Acknowledging the challenges posed by rising fuel costs and associated expenses, two transport operating groups, the Concerned Drivers Association of Ghana (C-DAG) and the Transport Operators of Ghana, had announced a 15% fare hike, slated to be implemented from Saturday, April 13, 2024.

These groups cited escalating fuel prices, government inaction on petrol cost reductions, and the elevated expense of vehicle spare parts and lubricants as reasons for the fare increment. However, the Ministry’s directive stands in contrast to these independent fare adjustments, stressing the importance of following the approved fare structures until further consensus is reached.

With the call for strict enforcement by the Ghana Police Service and related security agencies, the Ministry aims to uphold fair and consistent public transport pricing while safeguarding commuters from unjustifiable fare hikes during this period of ongoing negotiations.

By Vincent Kubi