Tribute Concert For Teddy Osei On Friday

Teddy Osei

Forecourt of the State House will on Friday, April 4 set the capital ablaze with a musical concert dubbed ‘Teddy Osei Tribute Concert’ scheduled to take place at 7:00pm.

The musical concert is being organised to pay tribute to the departed music icon, Teddy Osei of Osibisa fame, who was the leader and founding member of Osibisa Group.

Teddy Osei, a saxophonist and musician who co-founded the London-based afro-rock group Osibisa, died on Tuesday, January 14, 2025, at the age of 88. He left behind three children.

Osibisa is a British-Ghanaian-Caribbean Afro-rock band founded in London in the late 1960s by four expatriate West African and three London-based Caribbean musicians.

The tribute concert, which is expected to attract music fans, stakeholders in the music industry as well as people from all walks of life, will feature a number of renowned music icons, including the President of the Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA), Bessa Simons among others.

The artistes on the bill will perform some material from Osibisa’s albums and offer their own stuff as well. A night of total fun and electrifying performances is guaranteed.

The burial service would take place on Saturday, April 5. Teddy Osei will be buried on April 5, in his hometown, Chirapatre, a community in the Asokwa Municipality of the Ashanti Region.

The burial ceremony will be graced by several local and international musicians as well as a section of local and international music stakeholders.

The thanksgiving service would take place at the Bread of Life Methodist Church on Sunday, April 6, from 9am to 12pm at the St Michael’s Catholic Church, Chirapatre, followed by a funeral reception at Chirapatre from 1pm to 6pm.

By George Clifford Owusu