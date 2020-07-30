TT Brothers Boss Bemoans League Truncation

Isaac Tetteh

The President of Uncle T United FC, Isaac Tetteh, has expressed disappointment over the league truncation.

The coronavirus pandemic compelled officials of the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to cancel the competition midway.

And according to the TT Brothers Limited boss, inasmuch as the decision is aimed at controlling the spread of the pandemic which has claimed countless lives, cancellation should’ve been the last resort.

He said the country’s football governing body should have looked at the bigger picture and the telling effect it will have on players and their passionate fans.

The former National Sports Authority (NSA) and Hearts of Oak board member believes the decision was to satisfy the parochial interest of some football administrators.

“I am not in favour of the truncation of the league. I was surprised and l don’t think it will help us,” he told GTV Sports Plus.

“Look, it has worsened our already bad situation, the league was suspended for over a year which rendered the players rusty, they resumed play and when they were peaking in performance, coronavirus emerged, it is indeed a difficult situation.”

Meanwhile, Uncle T, as he is affectionately called, commended FIFA for the Covid-19 relief fund, saying,” FIFA has really done well with the support. It will, to some extent, help club administrators take care of some bills.”

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum