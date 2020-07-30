Jordan Is Hardworking… Crystal Palace Chief

Jordan Ayew

Crystal Palace coach Roy Hodgson has hailed Jordan Ayew highly after winning the club’s player of the season award.

The Black Stars frontman pulled 37% of votes from 6,000 fans to bag three awards—players’ player of the season, goal of the season and player of the season awards—having scored nine goals in 39 matches.

He demonstrated gross brilliance in the last African Cup of Nations by scoring three times when Egypt hosted the event, although Ghana exited midway.

“Jordan is an unbelievable enthusiast and hard worker, somebody really who never falls below a certain level of performance, someone who never misses a training session and is always lively and alert in each training session, irrespective if it’s the day after coming back after a long journey or after having a day or two off,” Hodgson said.

He added, “He’s made great strides going forward. When he came to us, he showed a lot of qualities but I think the qualities he possesses he really has worked on and improved… Well done, Jordan.”

And responding to what accounted for the feat, Jordan told Crystal Palace TV, “I’ve worked so hard to get into the team and I think the first season I came into this team wasn’t the best but the club had faith in me, the club wanted me to stay and I wanted to stay as well.

“I had the desire to have a better season and things have gone so well. I’m just grateful.

“I want to thank everyone at the football club; I want to thank the fans especially, they’ve been massive for us this season, for me especially they’ve been massive. I’d like to thank all the people that supported me within the difficult moments that I had in my football career.”

He is currently Ghana’s all time top scorer in the English Premier League, having hit the back of the net 25 times.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum