TT Brothers Charges Hughton To Take Charge

TT Brothers

Businessman cum football administrator, Isaac Tetteh (TT Brothers), has tasked Black Stars coach, Chris Hughton, to stamp his authority on the team.

To the President of Uncle T United FC, that is one of the surest ways to ensure success as a coach.

He told Metro TV Sports that managing egos of players of the Black Stars calls for mental toughness and a special skill.

TT Brothers, as he is affectionately called, believes the former Brighton boss has what it takes to succeed with the current crop of players.

“The coach must do all he can to succeed with the current crop of players. I know he can do it. He is a good coach, but he must take absolute control over the team,” said Tetteh.

The former Hearts of Oak board member added, “The players should keep their moneys at the bank, and park their expensive cars in their homes. They should let them know that he is in charge on the field of play and other departments.

“When Ghana fails, he fails, so he must do everything possible to ensure that he succeeds. We all want the best for the country; I know he can do it.”

Hughton was hired as the technical director ahead of the Qatar 2022 World Cup, but replaced Otto Addo, when the latter laid down his tools after the Mundial in Asia.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum