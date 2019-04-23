TUC, Employers To Contribute To Economic Management

Dr Yaw Baah – TUC Boss

The Trades Union Congress (TUC) and Employers Association have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Finance Ministry and Ministry of Employment and Labour Relations to ensure effective participation in discussions relating to the management of the country’s economy.

The TUC and Employers Association now have the opportunity to make inputs into policies pertaining to government’s expenditure, debt management and other fiscal policies before they are implemented.

A 19-member council chaired by the Finance Minister is set to be formed.

Other members of the council will include the Minister of Employment and Labour Relations and representatives of the TUC and the Employers Association.

The Memorandum of Understanding was signed after several discussions between government, the TUC and Employers Association over the need for a social partnership between the four entities that will allow them deliberate and work together for effective management of the country’s economy.

The partnership is to provide a platform for frank and open discussions by the stakeholders on macroeconomic issues, among others.

The stakeholders will also analyze key development issues and advise government on those issues.

“It will create some sort of transparency and openness with regards to data and structure, so that we can think through together. Two, three heads always work together. And really, the old enmity of government and labour is not the type of record we want to keep,” Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta told Citi Business News after the signing ceremony.

The TUC was optimistic its contributions would be duly considered.

-Citifmonline