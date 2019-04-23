UPSA Holds 5th Int’l Business Conference

Prof. Amartey speaking at the opening of the two day conference

The University of Professional Studies (UPSA) has begun its 5th International Conference on Business Management and Entrepreneurial Development, with a call on banks to support environmentally sustainable projects.

Professor Abednego Okoe Amartey, Vice chancellor, UPSA, in his remarks at the opening ceremony, said UPSA focuses on knowledge and its application.

He said 82 papers on topics such as financial accounting, accounting administration, business growth; marketing, law and Information Communication Technology (ICT) would be presented in 14 sessions during the conference.

“This year we have a doctorial consortium that will guide our doctorial students on best practices in referencing software, among others,” he said.

Speaking on the theme, “Growing Businesses through Secure and Sustainable Financing against the Backdrop of Collapse of Financial Institutions,” Prof Amartey stressed the need for a holistic approach to business financing.

According to him, a holistic approach to financing businesses should include the environmental sustainability of the business.

“Sustainable finance must be holistic in that it should include both banks and non-banks financial institutions, who provide finance to business start-ups perceived to have sustainable business products,” he added.

Prof. Amartey further disclosed that attractive collateral requirement covered by tried and tested insurance programmes can be used by financial institutions to provide sustainable funds for small businesses.

“It protects the provider, business and society. Banks and financial institutions should partner with businesses to champion projects, which will impact society socially, economically and environmentally,” he added.

The two-day conference was attended by participants from across Africa.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri & Elizabeth Boateng