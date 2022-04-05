Tusuk D/A Primary Gets Support

Old students of the Tusuk D/A primary school have come to the aid of their alma mater after DGN Online reported about the lack of furniture in the school.

The old students of the school raised funds to fix 43 broken dual desks and 10 broken windows to create an enabling environment for teaching and learning for pupils in the school.

An old student, Gordon Kanfer Lambon, assured us that they would continue to collaborate with GES and the DCE to ensure that more furniture and other resources are allocated to the school to enhance teaching and learning in the school.

The Assistant Headteacher of Tusuk D/A primary school, Ali Mateeyennu on behalf of the headteacher and staff thanked DGN Online for telling the world about their challenges and for the positive results the school received.

He again appealed for learning materials, school uniforms, furniture, teachers’ Bungalow, and additional school blocks among others.

Pupils of Tusuk D/A primary school in the Bunkpurugu-Nakpanduri district of the North East region were forced to sit on the bare floor to learn due to the lack of furniture in the school.

The school with 246 enrollment runs a multi-graded system where two classes were combined into one class.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tusuk