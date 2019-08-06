U/E: NPP Records Low Women Participation In Primaries

Agbanwa Gabiana Abugri – for the Bawku Central primaries

New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Upper East Region closed nomination in 12 constituencies with a total of 32 aspirants, filing and paying the GHc20,000.00 fee.

Out of this number, only three women were bold enough to show interest in contest the NPP’s constituency primaries, slated for September 2019.

The bold women are Agbanwa Gabiana Abugri in the Bawku Central Constituency, Fidelia Kudariwor in the Chiana-Paga Constituency and Aburiya Diana Asuure in the Bongo Constituency.

Constituencies where the NPP has Members of Parliament have been reserved for a later date and for that, reason it can be assumed that women contesting the primaries in the Upper East Region may increase to five considering the fact that the Zebila and Navrongo Central Constituencies are among those on hold.

A total of 6 chief executives who have tasted power are among the 32 aspirants. Surprisingly, no sitting female DCE in the region is among the 32.

In the Bawku Central Constituency, three aspirants namely Abubakar Wuni, Agbanwa Gabiana Abugri and Ayuuba Seidu filed.

Builsa South Constituency had two aspirants being Thomas Adama and the DCE for the area, Daniel Kwame Gariba.

The Bongo District Chief Executive Peter Ayinbisa will contest a former Parliamentary Candidate, Aburiya Diana Asuure in the Bongo Constituency primaries.

In the Bolgatanga Central Constituency, three aspirants in the 2015 primaries have all reappeared to contest again. They are Emmanuel Afour, Joseph Amiyure Atura, MCE for Bolgatanga and Rex Asanga the 2016 Parliamentary Candidate.

Ambassador Alowe Leo Kaba is returning home to contest the Chiana-Paga Constituency primaries. Other aspirants are Robert Apechira Aloo and Fidelia Kudariwor.

In the Talensi Constituency the DCE, Dr. Boabil confirmed public expectation; he did not show his face. So the contest will be between the 2016 Parliamentary Candidate Thomas Duanaab, William Zoogah, Robert Alibo and Samuel Kuug.

The DCE for Bolgatanga East District and 2016 Parliamentary Candidate Prof. Emmanuel Abugre Abole will be contested by the Constituency Chairman, David Amoah and Abire Nsobila.

At Pusiga the contest is between Abdul – Karim Dubur and the District Chief Executive, Abdulai Zubeiru.

In the Garu Constituency the contest is between Musah Osman and Emmanuel Asore Avoka the District Chief Executive.

The Builsa North constituency will have James Maurice Abakisi contesting Isaac Issahaku Awenemai.

In the Nabdam Constituency there will be a ‘father and son’ contest between Michael Zure and one time MP, Parliamentary Candidate and Regional Minister, Boniface Gambila. The neutralizer in this contest is Yen Sapark.

The Binduri Constituency will have a former Bawku Municipal Chief Executive and a commercial farmer, Abanga Abdulai contesting with John A. Atubiga and Alex Joseph Asuma Avoka.

FROM: Ebo Bruuce-Quansah, Bolgatanga