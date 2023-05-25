UAE Envoy To Chair Peace Event In K’si

Hawa Mohammed, Ghana’s Hijab Ambassador displaying the Peace Jersey with Amer Al Alawi, Chargé d’Affairs at the UAE Embassy

The Chargé d’Affairs at the United Arab Emirates (UAE) Embassy in Ghana, Amer Al Alawi, would be the chairperson for the inter-community grand finale peace event scheduled for June 24, 2023 at Aboabo Middle B School Park.

The programme is part of the Football for Humanity programmes; using the beautiful game of football to unite the general public against all forms of violence.

Speaking in an interview in Accra, founder of the organisation, Yahaya Alhassan said, “While football games can be useful for championing and advocating for humanitarian causes, it is worth noting that, over the years, the peace-event on social media platforms and on the various TVs and radios have helped in sensitising the youth not to allow themselves to be used as tools of violence or to cause mayhem for the interest of the elites.”

Alhassan said the Football for Humanity pivotal education programme has no doubt shaped the 2020 elections for peace, and praised the historic part played by the UAE Embassy in Accra for the Peace Cup Match at Accra-Wembley Park on June 14, 2020.

Amer Al Alawi also expressed his appreciation to endeavours that serves the interest of all backgrounds and not neglecting a particular group in the society.

The organising head, Murtatala Mohammed, reiterated why this year’s event is special, pointing out that they have expanded the number of participatory communities and also former Black Stars and European-based players have registered to play for their areas.

From The Sports Desk