UEFA Likely To Postpone Euro 2020

The Euro 2020 tournament is likely to be postponed over fears of coronavirus (COVID-19) spread.

An emergency meeting to that effect has been called by UEFA.

The Euro 2020 is scheduled to take place from 12 June-12 July at venues across Europe.

The meeting is expected to be held on Tuesday, March 17, 2020.

The tournament is likely to be postponed by a year as Europe fight to contain the deadly coronavirus.

UEFA is the European football’s governing body.

During the meeting on Tuesday, discussions are expected to focus on all domestic and European competitions, including Euro 2020.

(e-mail: tarluemelvin12@gmail.com)

BY Melvin Tarlue