UEW Broken-Heart Student Hangs

A level 300 female student of the University of Education, Winneba, in the Central Region, Rita Anane has committed suicide by hanging herself at her hostel.

She reportedly hanged herself with a rope tied around her neck during a visit by her friends to the hostel.

It’s unclear as to what led to the cause of the death but multiple reports suggested that she had a break-up with her boyfriend which caused her much pain to commit the act.

Due to that, the deceased’s boyfriend has been taken into custody by the police to aid in the investigation.

-BY Daniel Bampoe