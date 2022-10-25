UHAS Honours Daily Guide, Others

(Left) Daily Guide Network’s Fred Doudu receiving the award

The University of Health and Allied Sciences (UHAS) has honoured Daily Guide Network and some 124 individuals and institutions that played diverse roles to facilitate the establishment of the university 10 years ago.

Out of the total,123 of the awardees formed the Foundation Award Category while two special awards were given making a total of 125 awards.

The awardees were honoured during an awards dinner at the main campus of the University, Green Valley, Sokode near Ho (Volta Regional Capital).

The Registrar, Yaa Amankwaa Opuni, said, “These first ten years of UHAS’ growth would not have been possible without your support, dedication and sacrifices…Today we are glad that your support was not been in vain. We are a household name with notable academic laurels, and we made ourselves available during the coronavirus pandemic when the nation needed us most.”

Awardees were recognised under the following categories: 8 major benefactors; 6 community partners; 12 professional facilitators; 4 health sector partners; 9 news media organisations; 14 foundation council members; 72 staff who were appointed from January 1st 2012 to December 31st 2012; and 16 temporary workers who began providing services from January 1st 2012 to December 31st 2012.

The first award under major Benefactors went to the late President, Prof. John Evans Atta Mills who initiated the University. His posthumous award acknowledged his “visionary role in conceptualising and establishing” UHAS.

The People’s Republic of China who were major donors of the first phase of the project and currently supporting the second phase was also awarded followed by Samuel Okudzeto-Ablakwah, then Deputy Education Minister (Tertiary); Dr. Christine Amoako-Nuamah and Prof. Samuel Sefa-Dedeh, members of the implementation committee; Professor Esi Awuah, who composed the UHAS Anthem; and Emmanuel Chance (Chances Hotel), who provided office and accommodation for the founding staff. The University of Ghana, the Mentor of UHAS was also awarded under this category.

The community partners awards went to the chiefs and people of traditional areas who donated lands and others resources for the establishment and continues expansion of UHAS both in Ho and other campus.

They include Asogli State, Sokode, Gbi, Fodome, and Hlefi Traditional Areas as well as the Dufia and People of Adaklu Kodzobi who have made available 200 plots of land for staff accommodation.

The 12 awardees under Professional Facilitators include Alfred Konu, former Registrar of the University of Ghana, Joseph Amenowode, then Volta Regional Minister and Chairman of the Regional Implementation Committee and his Deputy, Col. Cyril Neku (RTD), who was also a member and Isaac Kodobisa, then Municipal Chief Executive among others.

Dr. John Tampouri, CEO of the Ho Teaching Hospital, and Dr. Joseph Teye Nuertey who was then Regional Director of Health Services, were among the four Health Sector Partners to be honoured.

Daily Guide Network was among nine media houses that were honoured on the night. Portions of the citation read, the university “hereby acknowledges and appreciates your continuous reportage that gave us the much-needed exposure”. The others who shared the same honour include Ghana News Agency (GNA), Daily Graphic, the Ghanaian Times, TV Africa, GBC-Volta Star Radio, the Chronicle, Multimedia Group, and Volta Premier Fm.

The Foundation Staff category which included 72 permanent staff and 16 temporary staff was led by the founding Vice Chancellor Prof. Fred Newton Binka.

A special category recognised Prof. John Owusu Gyapong, immediate past Vice Chancellor, who was appreciative for devoted service, and Dr. Cynthia Sena Kpeglo, Registrar from 2014 to 2022.

Fourteen persons who constituted the first Council of UHAS were also awarded. Notable among them were Professor Kofi Anyidoho, Chairman, and Togbe Tepre Hodo, current President of the Volta Region House of Chiefs.

Chairman of UHAS Council, Justice Victor Jones Mawulorm Dotse, stressed that “the principle underlying these awards is that a nation that does not honour its heroes is not worth dying for,” hoping that the honours would appreciate and encourage more support for the University.

From Fred Duodu, Ho (k.duodu@yahoo.com)