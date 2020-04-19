UK Confirmed Cases Hit 120,067

The confirmed cases of coronavirus in the UK have increased to 120,067.

This is according to the UK Department of Health and Social Care.

The cases were recorded as of April 19.

“As of 9am 19 April, 482,063 tests have concluded with 21,626 tests on 18 April,” the Department tweeted.

“372, 967 people have been tested of which 120,067 tested positive,” it says.

It stated that 596 deaths were recorded as of April 19.

As of April 18, the UK had recorded a total of 15,464 coronavirus related deaths.

Over a period of 24 hours, Britain counted some 888 new coronavirus deaths.

The Department says as of 9am on April 18, some 460,437 tests have concluded with 21,389 tests on April 17.

It says 357,023 people have been tested of which 114,217 tested positive.

It reported that “as of 5pm on 17 April, of those hospitalised in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus, 15,464 have sadly died.”

By Melvin Tarlue