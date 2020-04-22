UK Covid-19 Deaths Hit 18,100

The UK has announced 759 more hospital deaths from the Coronavirus (Covid-19) taking Britain’s total number of victims to 18,100.

“As of 5 pm on 21 April, of those hospitalized in the UK who tested for Coronavirus 18,100 have sadly died,” the UK Department of Health and Social Care said in a tweet.

The department says 559,935 tests have concluded as of 9am April 22 with 22,814 tests being concluded on April 21.

It further noted that 441,192 people have been tested of which 133,495 tested positive.

UK’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock is quoted as saying the country is in the ‘peak’ of the virus outbreak.

An estimate based on wider-ranging statistics has claimed the coronavirus outbreak may have killed more than 41,000 people already when non-hospital deaths are included.

An analysis of backdated data by the Financial Times has also predicted that, by the time care home deaths and unrecorded hospital fatalities are added up, it could emerge that 41,102 people had died by April 21.

The official toll was 17,337.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri