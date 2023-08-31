UN Backs Kissed Spanish Player

Jenni Hermoso has been backed by the United Nations Human Rights office, after being kissed by Spanish Football Federation President, Luis Rubiales.

The UN organisation said everyone has a responsibility to “call out and challenge” sexual harassment and abuse.

Hermoso said the kiss on her lips following Spain’s Women’s World Cup final win was not consensual, which Rubiales strenuously disputes.

Rubiales has been criticised for his behavior, but has refused to resign.

He has taken that stance despite being provisionally suspended for 90 days by world governing body FIFA from all football activities.

“Women in sport continue to face sexual harassment and abuse – every one of us has the responsibility to call out and challenge such abuse,” the UN body stated on X, formerly Twitter.

“We join Spain’s Jenni Hermoso and all those working to end abuse and sexism in sport. Make this a turning point.”

The message was posted using the UNHR’s official account, which has four million followers. The post also includes the X handle of UN human rights commissioner, Volker Turk, and the hashtag #SeAcabo – which translates as ‘It’s over’ and has been widely used by supporters of Hermoso.

Spanish prosecutors have opened a preliminary investigation into whether the incident amounts to a crime of sexual assault.