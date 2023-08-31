Haaland Beats Them All

Erling Haaland has been named the Professional Footballers’ Association (PFA) Players’ Player of the Year after his extraordinary debut season helping City win a historic Treble.

The City striker scored an incredible 52 goals in all competitions after a record-breaking first season at the Etihad.

Haaland broke the single-season Premier League goal scoring record in 2022/23 with 36 goals in just 35 games, while his 44 goal involvements equaled the highest-ever total set by Thierry Henry.

Voted by fellow professionals, the prestigious award recognises Haaland’s sustained outstanding contribution throughout the campaign, which also saw him named in the PFA’s Team of the Year along with John Stones, Ruben Dias, Kevin De Bruyne, and Rodrigo.

Stones and De Bruyne were also nominated for the Player of the Year award along with Martin Odegaard and Bukayo Saka (both Arsenal) and Harry Kane (formerly of Tottenham Hotspur).

But Haaland won the award having already been named the FWA Footballer of the Year, Premier League Player of the Season, and Manchester City Player of the Season.