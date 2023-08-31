IPC Prez Coming For Accra Para Games

Andrew Parsons

The President of the International Paralympic Committee (IPC), Andrew Parsons, is set to touch down in the country tomorrow for the first-ever African Paralympic Championships, which starts in Accra this Saturday.

The much-awaited para games will be the first time Ghana will be hosting such a continental gathering for an event featuring sports people with disabilities. It is also set to feature three sporting disciplines ranging from amputee football, wheelchair basketball, and para weightlifting.

The IPC, which serves as the mother body of the African Paralympic Committee (AfPC), has closely monitored the progress made by Ghana, its hosts, and the African continent as it prepares to host the unprecedented tournament, with several visits already being made by several dignitaries from the IPC.

Accra will be hosting the rest of Africa when the tournament kicks off from September 3 to 12, 2023, with the capital set to be the hub of para-sports in the next couple of weeks.

President of the IPC, Andrew Parsons, together with some members of the IPC will be arriving just a day before the commencement of the para games to oversee the smooth running of the competition, one which has been projected to pave the way for the immeasurable growth of para sports in Africa in the next couple of years.

From The Sports Desk