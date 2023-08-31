Kudus Hit The Ground Running

Mohammed Kudus

Ghana midfielder, Mohammed Kudus, joined his new teammates at West Ham for training for the first time on Tuesday.

The former Ajax midfielder is preparing ahead of his first game for the club. Kudus could make his English Premier League debut tomorrow against Luton Town.

The 23-year-old joined the Hammers in the summer transfer window after signing a five-year deal with the London-based club.

Kudus is eager to make his Premier League debut, having described his move as ‘a dream come true.’

“I’ve been dreaming to play in a league like this since I was a kid,” said Kudus, who will wear the No. 14 shirt at West Ham.

“I’ve been dreaming of this moment and I’m so happy to be here. But it doesn’t stop here, I want to keep going.

“I try my best to entertain the fans as I think that’s what football is all about. I’m just here to do my best and help the team. I’m really happy to be here. I will fight for the badge. I can’t wait to get started.”

Ghanasoccernet