Police Stop Minority Demo On Tuesday

The Accra Regional Police Command has obtained an injunction against the Minority’s planned demonstration that was scheduled to take place on Tuesday.

The Minority had intended to march to the Bank of Ghana (BoG) in order to demand the resignations of Governor Dr Ernest Yedu Addison and his two deputies. However, the police raised concerns about the proposed route and deemed the BoG headquarters a security zone.

Initially, the police had assured the Minority leaders that they would provide the necessary security for the protest. However, they also advised the organizers to reconsider the designated routes due to potential threats to public order and safety.

Despite this, the Minority Leader, Cassiel Ato Forson, rejected the proposed alternative routes and insisted on terminating the demonstration at the Bank of Ghana headquarters.

Forson argued that denying them the opportunity to conclude the protest at the BoG would be contrary to the Ghana Police Service’s motto of Service and Integrity.

Following this exchange, the police obtained a High Court injunction on Wednesday against Ato Forson, Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Armah-Kofi Buah, Masawudu Mahamah, Bernard Mornah, and Rex Omar, who had expressed their intent to participate in the protest. The Court is scheduled to hear the case on Monday, September 4.

With the injunction in effect, it remains to be seen how the Minority will respond to the court’s decision and whether they will seek alternative means to voice their concerns.

The police continue to emphasize the importance of public safety and order, particularly within the designated security zones.

