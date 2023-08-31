Cecilia Dapaah Floors OSP In Court…Reclaims Assets, Cash

Cecilia Dapaah and Kissi Agyebeng

Cecilia Dapaah, the former Minister of Sanitation and Water Resources in Ghana, has won a legal battle against the Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) over the seizure of her assets.

The Accra High Court has ruled in her favor, ordering the OSP to return her confiscated funds within a week.

This decision has triggered both support and criticism, as some argue that it sets a precedent for evading accountability for corruption allegations. However, others claim it upholds the rule of law.

Dapaah resigned from her position after reports emerged in July 2023 of her domestic helps being dragged to court for allegedly stealing a significant amount of cash and personal effects from her residence.

Subsequently, the OSP arrested Dapaah, who was later granted bail. Further investigations into the allegations of corruption and power-related offences led to the seizure of her assets.

Although Dapaah awaits corruption charges, she has reclaimed her confiscated funds thanks to the court’s ruling. Nonetheless, the OSP has yet to respond to the verdict.

By Vincent Kubi