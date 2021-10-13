United Queens Launched

United Queens in a group photograph at the launch

United Queens, a group made up of past representatives of TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) beauty pageant, has been launched to tackle societal challenges.

The launch, which was held at the Fiesta Royale Hotel, Accra, was attended by past GMB representatives from all seasons and year groups, who reunited to tackle key societal challenges and embark on humanitarian projects as a strongly unified front.

Since its inception in 2007, TV3’s Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) has produced about a hundred and sixty (160) beauty queens to serve their communities in diverse ways as possible.

These ladies have strived and created an impact individually over the years, and in moving into becoming a greater and bigger force, they have collectively organised themselves for more relevant duties in the society and also to embark on several societal projects that seek to address social issues.

Their togetherness has created a sense of cultural values which portrays a symbolic package of a unified group of beautiful and intelligent women to rise above all odds and make impacts in the society, one way or the other.

The group envisions to be a strong women’s activist group that will stand to address societal issues on culture, social, and other relevant developmental agendas worth tackling.

Mental Health Project

According to the United Queens, COVID-19 has had a great impact on the lives of everyone, especially the vulnerable group in society. The stress, loss of jobs, loss of loved ones, anxiety, fear, and uncertainty about COVID-19 has had a great toll on the lives of the vulnerable in society, especially the mentally ill. For this reason, they have selected mental health as their maiden project.

The queens also organised a regional cooking competition in aid of 50 persons living with mental illness on October 9 at Nungua Junction Mall to mark World Mental Health Day. This gesture was to show love and support to the mentally ill, to help reduce the stigma associated with mental illness.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke