Unproductive Anti-Reshuffle Crusade

Nana Yaa Jantuah

We warned about it. Barely 24 hours after the reshuffle, others like Nana Yaa Jantuah who used to speak for the CPP but always extolled the “virtues” of John Mahama has begun the crusade against the reshuffle.

Already, she thinks the new Minister of Finance, Dr. Amin Anta Adam is not fit to be in charge of the economy, although from her utterances, she was only echoing the views of her political pay-masters.

Many who worked with her at the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) knew her relationship with John Mahama, although she missed no opportunity publicly to belong to the CPP because her father was one of the leading members in the 1960s. But we have not forgotten that John Mahama’s father too served the CPP.

Maybe that is where they started their friendship. Nobody begrudges Nana Yaa Jantuah, but she should speak the truth at all times.

We trust she has not forgotten the cardinal ethos in journalism even today that she has taken on the “galamsey” business of serving as a megaphone to propagate John Mahama’s scary alternative. Furthermore, other naysayers in the country think the Akufo-Addo’s government has nothing different to offer with the latest reshuffle.

Some of the new appointees have made strides in their various fields of endeavour and they would do their best to promote the “finish hard” agenda of the Akufo-Addo government.

Whichever way one looks at the reshuffle, including the NDC and its friends in the media, civil society and academia who are tickling themselves and laughing, we remind such characters of the popular saying “better late than never”. And to the appointees, we remind them of what magicians used to tell their powers on stage that, “don’t put me to shame.”

We urge the new appointees to work hard for the remaining ten months in order to justify the confidence reposed in them by the President.

The best and tactical coach can change the goal scorers and playmakers a few minutes to the end of the game to strengthen the team for the ultimate goal of clinching victory.

If the NDC requires some tutorials in governance, we are prepared to offer them free consultancy to enable them to expose their consistently inconsistent character. The NDC has forgotten about actions they took while in government to the extent that in criticising the NPP government, John Mahama and his team end up contradicting themselves.

Reshuffles are synonymous to any governance architecture, and those affected must accept them in good faith. Maybe the President may find new roles for them or they can be relevant in the vision of the NPP flagbearer, Veep Bawumia. And those who have been retained and new faces introduced must hit the ground running to conclude President Akufo-Addo’s tenure on a grand note.

There is nothing like injury time reshuffle, if those so appointed believe in the ideas and ideals of the President to work hard to the extent that the people would retain the NPP in power. That way the President would attain his long cherished dream of handing over to the NPP presidential candidate on January 7, 2025. There is nothing like limited time to work. The technocrats are there to assist those who would want to work. Congratulations to the newly appointed Ministers of State, and those who have been fired, we wish them success in their future endeavours.