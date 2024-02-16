GJA Congratulates Fatimatu Abubakar

Fatimatu Abubakar

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has welcomed the appointment of Fatimatu Abubakar as the new Minister designate for Information.

The GJA congratulated her on the elevation from Deputy Minister to a substantive Minister portfolio.

Having worked closely with her as Deputy Minister, the Association strongly believed she has acquainted herself with the various problems and prospects in the media industry, and can now lead in addressing the challenges and contribute to a more vibrant media landscape.

“It is our prayer that her dedication and expertise will surely contribute to the unhindered flow of information between the government and the citizenry where the media serves as the bridge. We look forward to an open and transparent, non-propagandist communication of government programmes and activities to the people,” the GJA said in a statement signed by GJA President, Albert Dwumfour.

The GJA said, “As you embark on your new role, we urge you to prioritise the protection of freedom of expression and the safety of journalists. Safeguarding journalists’ ability to report without fear is crucial for a healthy democracy. Your dedication to upholding these values will be instrumental in fostering transparency and accountability within our society.

“As you wait to appear before the Appointments Committee of Parliament towards your eventual approval, the GJA wants to emphasise the paramount importance of revitalising our media industry, as a thriving media space is essential for fostering informed citizenry, encouraging public discourse, and promoting accountability.

“By implementing policies that support diversity, innovation, and ethical standards within the media sector, we can ensure its resilience and relevance in our rapidly changing society. Your leadership in this direction will be pivotal in shaping the future of the media and government’s communications.”

It said, “The GJA had a great working relationship with the outgoing Minister of Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, and wish to have same and more with you at the helm of affairs.

“We will also want to register our deep concern about the recent attacks on journalists as we inch towards election 2024. It is vital to state that the safety and well-being of journalists are fundamental to the functioning of a free and democratic society. These attacks not only threaten the individuals involved but also undermine the principles of freedom of the press and freedom of expression.

“We urge you to take swift and decisive action to ensure the protection of journalists and to hold those responsible for these attacks accountable,”

it said.

It emphasised the need to create an environment where journalists can carry out their work without fear of violence or intimidation.

“As you step into your new role, the GJA wants to highlight the pressing issue of misinformation, discrimination, and mal-information within our society. In an age where information is readily accessible, it is crucial to tackle the spread of false or misleading content that can harm individuals and communities.

“We urge you to prioritise initiatives aimed at combating misinformation, promoting media literacy, and fostering an environment of inclusivity and respect. By implementing robust policies and partnerships with relevant stakeholders, we can mitigate the harmful effects of misinformation and ensure that accurate and reliable information prevails,” the GJA said.

