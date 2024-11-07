Uphold Ethical Standards And Embrace Innovation – Vice-Chancellor

Abednego F.O Amartey

Vice-chancellor, University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA), Prof. Abednego F. Okoye Amartey, has congratulated the graduates of the School of Graduate Studies for their successful completion, and has encouraged them to embrace innovation, uphold ethical standards and strive for lifelong learning as they step into the professional realm.

According to him, their graduation does not only mark their successful completion of their studies, but also the commencement of a new chapter filled with opportunities and responsibilities.

He said this during the 4th session of the 16th Congregation ceremony which took place at the Kofi Ohene Konadu Auditorium (KOKA), UPSA.

He said graduation is a moment of both celebration and contemplation. Hence, it is essential to acknowledge the values of principles that have shaped their experience in the school.

“The knowledge and skills you have acquired here will empower you to navigate the complexities of the modern world and to contribute meaningfully to the society,” he said.

In addition, he said “Your potential to effect positive change is boundless,” hence, he urged the graduates to look to the future with optimism, courage, determination and a commitment to excellence.

Highlighting his remarkable and transformative progress of the university over the past eight years he served as the Vice-chancellor of UPSA, Prof. Amartey said it has been a privilege to witness the dedication, resilience and growth of the school and students.

“As I conclude my tenure as Vice-Chancellor at the end of December 2024, it is my prayer that you all become successful in future and may your journeys be guided by passion, integrity and a desire to make a difference,” he said.

Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum, also showed his sincere gratitude to the Vice-Chancellor for his transformative vision and a good leadership role played.

He thus encouraged the graduates to be determined because life is a miracle and “when you have fierce determination, great things happen”.

He also urged them to be the leads in whatever they do, overcome challenges and become role models to the young people in their communities.

The Chancellor of UPSA, Dr. Kofi Koduah Sarpong, said to the graduates, “As you embark on this new chapter, we charge you to excel as ambassadors of UPSA, the nation’s university of choice; make meaningful impacts in your communities globally, and uphold the values of academic excellence and social responsibility.”

He said, “Let’s build our current success and continue to strive for excellence in the years to come.”

Special recognition, he said, goes to the visionary Vice-Chancellor, Professor Abednego Amartey, for his steadfast leadership and transformative vision that has elevated UPSA to a pinnacle of academic distinction.”

The valedictorian of the School of Graduate Studies, Faustina Abakah, expressed her profound gratitude to their esteemed lecturers, whose guidance and expertise left an indelible mark in their lives, the university leadership, particularly the Graduate School, for invaluable resources and support, and the institutions, mentors, and friends who contributed to their growth.

Faustina Abakah, who is also the MBA Corporate Communication graduate, preached words of encouragement to her colleagues, asking them to believe in themselves, strive for excellence, and place God at the forefront of their endeavours, because “with perseverance and faith, you’ll overcome challenges and achieve greatness.”

By Janet Odei Amponsah