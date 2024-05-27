Upset At GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Race

Naseera (2nd L) receiving her prize from GNPC’s Nana Adjoa

At the GNPC Ghana’s Fastest Human athletics event held last Saturday at Cape Coast for the Central, Western, Greater Accra and Bono regions, the athletes defied the morning rains to run for honours.

African Games sensation Mary ‘Jetta’ Boakye, pre-event favourite in the seniors women’s race, was beaten to second place by Central Region’s latest sensation Naseera Quansah from Sammo Senior High School in a legal fast time of 11.56 seconds.

The men’s seniors event saw Marizuk Shaibu finishing first in 10.53, while Joseph Andoh followed in second place in 10.58.

Michael Cudjoe picked the third prize after recording 10.65.

Founder of the Ghana’s Fastest Human Race project, Reks Brobby, commended the athletes highly for turning up in their numbers.

Below are the full results

U-15 – Boys

1st. Harrison Adjei, Madina No.5 Demo School, Greater Accra (11.85)

2nd. Samuel Memaworsey, Brynn Club, Central Region (11.99)

3rd. Francis Cudjoe, Diabene JHS, Western Region (12.19)

U-15 – Girls

1st. Adelaide Fosua, Sunyani Presby JHS, Bono Region (13.20)

2nd. Nuzrat Illiasu, Eyisam Islamic School, Central Region (13.69)

3rd. Lydia Tetteh, Ridge Experimental School, Bono Region (13.81)

U-18 – Boys

1st. Gideon Gogoe, ATTC, Greater Accra (11.29)

2nd. Hayford Kwesi, Shama SHS, Western Region (11.32)

3rd. Wisdom Manu, TI Amass, Ashanti Region (11.38)

U-18 – Girls

1st. Abigail Aboagye, Edinaman SHS, Central Region (13.23)

2nd. Gloria Amoh, GHANASS, Eastern Region (13.24)

3rd. Janet Darkoa, GHANASS, Eastern Region (13.29)

Seniors – Males

1st. Marizuk Shaibu, Amuzu Club, Greater Accra (10.53)

2nd. Joseph Andoh, Mfantsipim School, Central Region (10.58)

3rd. Micheal Cudjoe, GAF, Western Region (10.65)

Seniors – Females

1st. Naseera Quansah, Sammo SHS, Central Region (11.56)

2nd. Mary Boakye, GAF, Western Region (11.57)

3rd. Awuni Zeinab, Sagnation Club, Ashanti Region (12.31)

From The Sports Desk