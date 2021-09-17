Urban Road Team Detects Chinese Contractors’ Shoddy Work On Sunyani Roads

Justina Owusu-Banahene consultants and engineers during the visit

A team of consultants and engineers from the Urban Roads Department have expressed dissatisfaction regarding the work quality of the on-going rehabilitation of the Sunyani inner-city roads being undertaken by the Sino-hydro Corporation of China.

Vice-President Alhaji Dr Mahamudu Bawumia cut the sod for the work to begin on the 29-kilometre Sunyani town roads in September 2020.

It forms part of the rehabilitation and expansion of major roads across the country being funded under the Sinohydro agreement the Akufo-Addo government signed with Sinohydro Corporation and the Chinese government.

About eight major suburbs and a total of 26 communities under these suburbs in the Sunyani Municipality are benefiting from the project.

The suburbs and their surroundings communities included Agyei Ano (Dr. Berko), Mayfair, Baakoniaba, New Town, Berlin Top, and Penkwase areas’ roads, as well as Estate inner link roads.

Bono Regional Director of Urban Roads Department, Jacob Nelson led the team, including Justina Owusu-Banahene, Bono Regional Minister, and other key officials from the Urban Roads headquarters, Accra to inspect the project.

Accompanied by some Chinese Engineers working on the roads, the team said they were unhappy about the quality of work on portions of the roads, and asked the contractors to work according to standards.

“Sunyani is fast developing into a modern city and we would not tolerate any shoddy work here”, one of them told the media.

It was observed during the visit that work on the Asufufu corridor of the project had stalled, but that of the Odumase-Fiapre stretch was steadily progressing.

Ms Owusu-Banahene later told the media that the Regional Coordinating Council (RCC) would intensify monitoring to ensure work on the project met required standards.

She noted the project would open up the Municipality, forestall perennial flooding and beautify the Sunyani ‘city’, and called on the contractors to speed up work.

Ms Owusu-Banahene explained the project was in line with President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s vision of improving and expanding road networks in the country, and appealed to residents around the project sites to cooperate with the contractors, and contribute their part by monitoring the work.

GNA